Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nautilus by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nautilus by 523.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $699,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.