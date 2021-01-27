Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $529,797.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $529,797.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00024202 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,820,231 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.