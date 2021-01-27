Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 69,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

