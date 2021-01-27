Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NAVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,083. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

