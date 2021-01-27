NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Plans GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.99. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Rupert O. Dorey acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.