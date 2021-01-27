NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,212.57 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,156.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,020.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £553.42 million and a PE ratio of 739.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 518 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

