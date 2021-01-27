nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 3,174,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,801,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.31.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,596,051.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,004,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

