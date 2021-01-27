NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 1,965,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NCR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

