Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.23).

NEM stock opened at €61.20 ($72.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.33 and its 200 day moving average is €62.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Nemetschek SE has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

