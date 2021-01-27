Neo (NEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $601.95 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.94 or 0.00068707 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $601.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00050473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00133357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00294428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00036862 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,092.70 or 0.92161004 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

