Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NEPH opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros makes up 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

