Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.85. 2,219,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,046,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

