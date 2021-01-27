Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $22.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.64 and a 200-day moving average of $505.11. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.