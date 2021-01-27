Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.