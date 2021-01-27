NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NURO opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

