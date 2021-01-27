New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Critical Contrast

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -43.49% -7.60% -3.48% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.53 million 1.77 -$21.89 million N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.01 $48.16 million $1.17 29.81

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York City REIT and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

