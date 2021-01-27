New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of The Allstate worth $51,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

