New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $43,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,849.74 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

