New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.25 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,404 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Aflac worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

