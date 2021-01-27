New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.46 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Centene worth $45,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.