New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.72 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

