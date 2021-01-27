New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

