New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.