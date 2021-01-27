New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $41,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

