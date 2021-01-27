New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,433 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $39,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

