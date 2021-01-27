Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.