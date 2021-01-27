News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.89

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 75385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get News alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 929,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.