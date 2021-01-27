NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

