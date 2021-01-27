NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

