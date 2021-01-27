NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

