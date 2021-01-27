NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue $0.62 Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 1,445,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.