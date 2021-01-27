NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

