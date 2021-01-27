Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $233.00

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.00, but opened at $244.00. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 205,852 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

