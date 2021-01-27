Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

