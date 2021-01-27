Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

