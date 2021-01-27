Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,807 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

