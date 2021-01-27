Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.