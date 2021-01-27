Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

