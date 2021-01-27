NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 3,930,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.