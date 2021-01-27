NIX (NIX) Price Up 124.1% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $51,622.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 124.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,249.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.16 or 0.04090197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00403674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.98 or 0.01238362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00525509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00410235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00254044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022517 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,639,848 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

