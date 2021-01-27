NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 33,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

