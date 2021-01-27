Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 4098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 208.8% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 233,158 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

