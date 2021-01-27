Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSRXF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Nomad Royalty stock remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 71,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,435. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

