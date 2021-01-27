Northcoast Research Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $264.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $287.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

