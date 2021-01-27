Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Trading Down 8.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 3,050,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,394,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Genesis Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

