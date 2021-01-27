Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.20.

NPI stock traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$48.42. The company had a trading volume of 404,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,822. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.33. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

