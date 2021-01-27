Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.