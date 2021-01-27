Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.