Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.