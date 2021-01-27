NPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,641.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $431,626.58 and approximately $2,641.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008870 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
NPCoin Coin Profile
NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the
Cryptonight
hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
